Allen Middle School in West Shore School District briefly evacuated due to gas leak at neighboring building

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A gas leak at a neighboring church forced a brief evacuation of Allen Middle School in Lower Allen Township Tuesday morning, West Shore School District officials said.

The evacuation was a precaution recommended by Lower Allen Township Emergency Services, according to the school district.

Students and staff members were evacuated shortly after 10 a.m., and were outside for about an hour while the source of the leak was discovered and contained.

The building was declared safe at about 11 a.m., and students and staff returned to their classrooms, the district said.