Bethesda Mission launches Rescue Mission Food Drive for holiday season

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Bethesda Mission is launching its annual Rescue Mission Food Drive in partnership with Water Street Mission and LifePath Christian Ministries to benefit hungry and homeless men, women, and children in Harrisburg, Lancaster, and York areas. The drive will run from November 3 through December 20 with the goal of collecting 120,000 pounds of food.

The Mission plans to distribute over 1,200 bags of food and serve over 20,000 meals this holiday season. Dave Hicks, director of outreach at Bethesda Mission shared, “Each year this food drive takes on greater significance for the Mission’s Outreach and for the partners and families it serves. Recently it’s been challenging to keep our inventory stocked year-round with staple non-perishable food items, but the food drive continues to be a way for us to receive the food we need for the holidays and into the upcoming year. It’s amazing to watch how generous our friends and neighbors in Central PA have been in providing these food donations.”

Those who are interested in helping are encouraged to pursue one of the following three options:

● Individuals may collect various non-perishable food items (no glass containers please) and drop them off at any of the following locations: Bethesda Mission (611 Reily Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102), M&T Bank branches on both the East and West shores, southern Dauphin County Library Branches, Turkey Hill Minit Markets in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties, and Fred Beans Ford and Kia in Mechanicsburg.

● Businesses, churches, and community groups may hold food drives in their establishments. Groups are encouraged to contact Rebecca Clymer at 717-257-4442 x229 or rclymer@bethesdamission.org for support materials.

● Financial contributions to purchase fresh meat, produce, and dairy will be accepted online at BethesdaMission.org/donate or by mail to Bethesda Mission, P.O. Box 3041, Harrisburg, PA 17105

Suggested food items and a full list of collection points, may be found at: BethesdaMission.org/event/food-drive

In response to the 2018 drive, 80,000 pounds of food were collected, 1,200 food bags were distributed, and 20,805 meals were served to people in need throughout the holiday season. Bethesda estimates 65 churches, schools, and businesses participated by collecting canned goods within their establishments.

A special thank you to this year’s sponsors: M&T Bank, Sharp Shopper, Giant Food Stores, Inc, BCI All-Sized Division, BB’s Grocery Outlet, RKL LLP, Quality Copy Systems.

SOURCE: Bethesda Mission