Bill to protect student sexual assault victims advance to Senate

HARRISBURG – A proposal that would provide new protections for young victims of sexual assault earned the endorsement of a key panel in the Senate today, according to the bill’s sponsor, Senator Scott Martin (R-13).

Senate Bill 530, which was approved by the Senate Education Committee today, would mandate the removal of any student who is convicted or adjudicated delinquent of sexual assault against a student who attends the same school.

The legislation was created in response to a situation in one of the school districts Martin represents, in which a young woman was raped by her classmate. The assailant was charged and adjudicated delinquent for the crime, but when he returned from his sentence, the victim had to attend school with her attacker on a daily basis.

“No victim should have to go to school every day with the looming possibility of being forced to see and interact with the person who hurt them,” Martin said. “Young sexual assault survivors deserve nothing less than our unconditional support, love and understanding in the aftermath of their assault, and I am thankful we are one step closer to giving them the additional protection they deserve.”

The bill was sent to the full Senate for consideration.

Source: Senate Republican Communications Office