Clouds continue to hang overhead, next rain-maker arrives right in time for Halloween!

CLOUDS HERE TO STAY: It’s been a rather gloomy Tuesday with cloud cover hanging over our head all day. Winds shifted to the easterly/southeasterly direction late Monday evening and the cloud cover began to build back in. Easterly winds mean that we’re pulling in air off of the Atlantic that has a lot of moisture with it. This moisture helps cloud development and stops temperatures from warming much. We’ve been struggling to climb out of the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon, and conditions won’t improve as we head into Wednesday. The winds will slowly start to shift back to the southwesterly direction late Wednesday, but even more cloud cover will build in by that point with our next rain-maker. We stay dry for most of the day on Wednesday, showers are likely to arrive late in the evening, after 8 PM.

SOGGY HALLOWEEN: Get ready for a soaking Thursday as a potent system brings heavy rain our way. Unfortunately, it had to fall right on Halloween, but the good news is that many towns are already announcing rain dates for trick-or-treat plans! The rain showers won’t be all that impressive in the morning hours of Thursday, but moving through the day the rain will only get steadier and eventually heavier. Moderate to heavy pockets of rain are likely to pick up in the evening and continue through the overnight period. Rainfall totals between one and two inches with some isolated areas getting over 2″ of rain will be likely. Depending on exactly where those heavier bands set up, we could be dealing with some minor flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted eastern-PA in a slight risk for flooding Thursday into Friday.

WINDS PICKING UP: As this next system approaches winds will likely pick up late Thursday morning starting off in the 10-15 mph and reaching 25-30 mph sustained winds by the evening. Gusts will be dangerously strong around 40-50 mph Thursday evening. This will create the concern of power outages across the area given the wet ground from the soaking rain. Winds will remain gusty, but calm down late Friday night as high pressure noses in from the west Saturday. Sunday is looking like another gloomy day with partly sunny skies and gusty winds picking up again. Westerly to northwesterly flow will drag in significantly colder temperatures for the end of the weekend, with highs struggling to climb out of the upper 40s! Get ready for a dramatic change in weather.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann