Eagles acquire DE Genard Avery

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Genard Avery #55 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Jeff Driskel #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals (not pictured) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have acquired a young defensive end as a depth piece.

The team added DE Genard Avery from the Cleveland Browns for a fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Avery, 24, is a second year player that has recorded only one tackle over five games with the Browns this season.

However, he was a fourth round draft pick headed into the 2018 season, and appeared in all 16 games with Cleveland.

He had much better production then, posting 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Now, the Eagles will hope he can return to form on the team’s defensive line.

