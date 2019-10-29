Ideas for Halloween drinks with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Posted 9:01 AM, October 29, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Halloween is now just days away!

For adults, that may mean Halloween parties are set for this weekend.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by to offer up some Halloween drink ideas.

You can find the recipes for those drinks below:

Bat-Tito Bite – October’s Cocktail of the Month (batch recipe)

Chill all ingredients, then combine in a large bowl. Serve in rocks glasses filled with ice.

Jekyll & Gin 

Combine first three ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water.

Wine Selections:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.