Ideas for Halloween drinks with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Halloween is now just days away!

For adults, that may mean Halloween parties are set for this weekend.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by to offer up some Halloween drink ideas.

You can find the recipes for those drinks below:

Bat-Tito Bite – October’s Cocktail of the Month (batch recipe)

1 c Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 c blood orange soda

¾ c pomegranate juice

½ c sparkling mineral water

¼ c simple syrup

4 Tbsp fresh lime juice

5 lime wheels

Chill all ingredients, then combine in a large bowl. Serve in rocks glasses filled with ice.

Jekyll & Gin

3 oz Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin

½ oz fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Rose’s Grenadine

Tonic water

Combine first three ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water.