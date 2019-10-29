× Kennard-Dale football player continues to improve after collapsing on sideline Friday night

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Patrick Maloney, the 17-year-old Kennard-Dale student and football player who suffered a serious head injury during the Rams’ game Friday, continues to make progress.

Maloney’s mother said Tuesday that he was removed from the ventilator and taken off of sedation. She added that he’s awake and talking, and is following commands.

Maloney collapsed on the sidelines Friday and was taken to York Hospital before being flown to Hershey Medical.

A prayer service was held at Kennard-Dale High School Tuesday morning.