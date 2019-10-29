× Lancaster will kick off holiday season with Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Nov. 29

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster announced Tuesday that the city’s annual kickoff to the holiday season, the Mayor’s Tree Lighting, will take place Friday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. at Penn Square.

The event will feature the arrival of Santa, the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree by Mayor Danene Sorace, and live entertainment by Prima Theatre, the San Juan Bautista Choir, and Tuba Christmas.

There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides, extended hours at Lancaster Central Market, and the chance to visit Santa in the lobby of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

For more info on the Lancaster City for the Holidays 2019, go to visitlancastercity.com/lancaster-city-for-the-holidays/