More clouds Tuesday, but it’s still a mild and dry day!

MORE CLOUDS, STILL MILD THROUGH MIDWEEK: Conditions stay dry through midweek, but it does come with more clouds. Skies turned partly clear to mostly cloudy through the night. Morning lows are milder to start, with readings in the lower to middle 50s. The mild temperatures are still in place Tuesday across Central PA despite the added clouds. It’s still dry too, with clouds and sunshine mixed. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 60s. Partly clear to mostly cloudy skies remain through the night. Expect lows in the lower to middle 50s once again. The next system starts to approach Wednesday, but most of the day should be dry. Some breaks of sunshine during the morning leads to mainly cloudy skies by middle to late afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s again. A couple early evening showers are possible, but more rain fills in through the night.

COOL DOWN COMING: The next system brings a return to rain chances, and then a cool burst of air for the end of the week! Thursday brings breezy and rainy conditions for Central PA. Temperatures are still on the mild side, but high temperatures likely peak later during the evening. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 60s, but upper 60s are likely closer to midnight. Showers continue Thursday night into early Friday morning. S kies should dry by daybreak. Temperatures drop too through the night as the front clears out. Temperatures likely begin in the upper 60s after midnight and drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s during the morning. A cool burst of air works into Central PA, but it’s fighting plenty of sunshine, and it’s quite gusty. Afternoon highs could stay stuck in the 50s.

CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The chilly air settles in for the weekend! Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but it’s cool. Expect highs in the lower 50s. Don’t forget to “fall back” before bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday at 2 A.M., so the clocks need to go back one hour before bed. It’s chilly, breezy, and partly sunny for Sunday. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s. Monday continues the cool feel. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels