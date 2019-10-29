Olivia’s prepares Bacon wrapped Shrimp skewers served atop our Garlic Bread & broiled along w Cheddar Cheese & our Ghoulish Chipotle BBQ Sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Bacon wrapped Shrimp skewers served atop our Garlic Bread & broiled along w Cheddar Cheese & our Ghoulish Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Cocktails:

Poisoned Apple Cider Sangria

Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka

Apple Brandy

White wine

Apple cider

Fresh sliced apples

Sprinkle of cinnamon & sugar

Poisoned Syringe shot:

Fireball whiskey

Grenadine

Fill glass w ice. Add vodkas, brandy, wine, cider, & fresh apples. Shake. Sprinkle w cinnamon & sugar. Served w poisoned syringe OR prepare the Sangria in a party pitcher for your Halloween gathering and have the poisoned syringes on the side. Cheers!!

The Slasher

A frozen Pinã Colada swirled w strawberry blood and topped w broken glass garnish ….

Coconut rum

Cream of coconut

Captain Morgan spiced rum

Pineapple juice

Cream

Strawberry purée

Whipped cream

Broken Glass garnish

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup corn syrup

Stir sugar and corn syrup together in a glass bowl. Cover w Saran Wrap and microwave for 1 minute. Stir then pour onto a metal sheet pan. Refrigerate immediately. Once hardened, smash into pieces for broken glass effect.

Fill blender w Ice, add rums, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, & cream. Blend. Stir in strawberry purée. Top w whipped cream and broken glass. Drizzle a bit more “bloody” strawberry purée.

Cheers!!👻