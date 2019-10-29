Olivia’s prepares Bacon wrapped Shrimp skewers served atop our Garlic Bread & broiled along w Cheddar Cheese & our Ghoulish Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Posted 4:19 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, October 29, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Cocktails:

Poisoned Apple Cider Sangria
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka
Apple Brandy
White wine
Apple cider
Fresh sliced apples
Sprinkle of cinnamon & sugar

 

 

 

 

 

Poisoned Syringe shot:
Fireball whiskey
Grenadine
Fill glass w ice.  Add vodkas, brandy, wine, cider, & fresh apples.  Shake. Sprinkle w cinnamon & sugar.  Served w poisoned syringe OR prepare the Sangria in a party pitcher for your Halloween gathering and have the poisoned syringes on the side.  Cheers!!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Slasher
A frozen Pinã Colada swirled w strawberry blood and topped w broken glass garnish ….
Coconut rum
Cream of coconut
Captain Morgan spiced rum
Pineapple juice
Cream
Strawberry purée
Whipped cream

 

 

 

 

Broken Glass garnish
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup corn syrup
Stir sugar and corn syrup together in a glass bowl.  Cover w Saran Wrap and microwave for 1 minute. Stir then pour onto a metal sheet pan.  Refrigerate immediately.  Once hardened, smash into pieces for broken glass effect.
Fill blender w Ice, add rums, pineapple juice, cream of coconut,  & cream.  Blend. Stir in strawberry purée. Top w whipped cream and broken glass.  Drizzle a bit more “bloody” strawberry purée.

Cheers!!👻

