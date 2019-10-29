× One man arrested, warrant issued for another in connection with deadly York shooting

YORK — A 26-year-old man who was injured in a shooting in York City Friday night faces homicide and attempted homicide charges in connection with the incident, according to police.

Devon Moore was injured in the shooting, which took place in the 400 block of West King Street, while Solomon Moore, 31, passed away as a result of being shot.

Police say both men, of York, were walking in the block when they reached an area where Marvin Butler, 29, was standing.

It’s alleged that Devon Moore and Butler then began shooting at each other.

Surveillance video captured the incident which showed Solomon Moore, who was standing next to Devon Moore, falling to the ground and then running westbound. Devon Moore also fell to the ground but he and Butler allegedly continued to shoot at each other.

Police say Butler (pictured above) then fled the area. He’s wanted on numerous charges, including homicide, attempted homicide, and persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.

Moore has been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license charges as well.

“Due to Devon Moore’s negligent acts, attempting to (allegedly) kill Marvin Butler by shooting him multiple times, Solomon Moore is deceased,” police wrote in a CrimeWatch post.

Police add that they recovered several empty .40 caliber shell casings and a firearm at the scene. The firearm was discovered in a wheel well of a car and within arm’s reach of where Devon Moore had been found. According to police, all rounds had been fired.

Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts should contact police in any of the following ways: