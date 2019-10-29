Police searching for missing, endangered Lancaster County woman

Posted 9:43 AM, October 29, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing, endangered woman.

Authorities say Frances Kreider, 88, was last seen on October 28 around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Lancaster Pike in East Drumore Township.

She may be driving a 2007 Toyota Camry with the PA Registration “DBZ9392.”

Kreider is described as standing 5’5″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She has gray hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a white top with black jeans and glasses.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.