DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Route 22/322 Eastbound is closed after a crash.

The crash occurred near Exit 39 at Linglestown Road in Harrisburg around 7:30 a.m.

Currently, all eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 Eastbound are closed in the area.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.

All lanes are CLOSED on US-22/322 EB at PA-39 Linglestown Rd. Dauphin Co https://t.co/41MonuBShO — Trenice (@TreniceB_TV) October 29, 2019