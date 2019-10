× Ravens sign WR Willie Snead to one-year extension

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have decided to keep a member of the team’s receiving corps around for another season.

The team has signed WR Willie Snead to a one-year extension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $6 million.

Ravens signed WR Willie Snead to a 1-year,$6 million, fully-guaranteed extension, per source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

Snead, 27, has 15 catches for 223 yards and 2 TD’s so far this season.

Now, he is expected to be a member of the team through 2020.