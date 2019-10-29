× Sign installation postponed on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An overhead sign installation scheduled for the night of Wednesday, October 30, on Route 30 between Harrisburg Pike and Route 741 (Roherstown Road) just west of the City of Lancaster in Lancaster County has been postponed due to the forecast for rain.

No lane restrictions will be in place on this section of Route 30 due to the postponement.

This work is tentatively rescheduled for the night of Wednesday, November 6.

This work is part of a project that includes the installation of eight digital message boards and 10 traffic cameras on Route 30 and Route 283 in Lancaster County.

Source: PennDOT