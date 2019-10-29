State Police: Missing, endangered Lancaster Co. woman has been located and is safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Update: State Police say Frances Kreider has been located and is safe.
Previous: Police are searching for a missing, endangered woman.
Authorities say Frances Kreider, 88, was last seen on October 28 around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Lancaster Pike in East Drumore Township.
She may be driving a 2007 Toyota Camry with the PA Registration “DBZ9392.”
Kreider is described as standing 5’5″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds.
She has gray hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a white top with black jeans and glasses.