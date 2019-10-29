× State Police: Missing, endangered Lancaster Co. woman has been located and is safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Update: State Police say Frances Kreider has been located and is safe.

LANCASTER COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE. Kreider has been located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 29, 2019

Previous: Police are searching for a missing, endangered woman.

Authorities say Frances Kreider, 88, was last seen on October 28 around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Lancaster Pike in East Drumore Township.

She may be driving a 2007 Toyota Camry with the PA Registration “DBZ9392.”

Kreider is described as standing 5’5″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She has gray hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a white top with black jeans and glasses.