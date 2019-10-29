× Two North Carolina men facing charges after breaking into Cumberland County hotel room

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two North Carolina men are facing charges after breaking into a hotel room.

William Bryan and Jonathan Melvin (not pictured), of North Carolina, are each facing burglary, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night charges for their role in the incident.

On October 26, police responded to the American Inn in Middlesex Township for a reported active break-in attempt of a room.

The suspects, later identified as Bryan and Melvin, were allegedly attempting to kick the door open to a room to gain entry.

Eventually, the duo was able to get into the room but fled the scene afterwards.

Police were able to locate Bryan and Melvin, and both were taken to Cumberland County Prison to be arraigned on charges.