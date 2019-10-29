× U.S. Marshals Service arrests 19-year-old man wanted for 2018 deadly shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in July 2018 was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Luis Serrano-Delgado was taken into custody in the 300 block of Brokas Drive, Swatara Township without incident. He’s accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Jeremanuel Negron-Quiles in July 2018.

Police said Negron-Quiles’ body was found on the 6th of that month along the 200 block of South 14th and Kittatinny Streets in Harrisburg.

A warrant was issued for Serrano-Delgado’s arrest on September 11 and after attempts to find him were unsuccessful, police asked the U.S. Marshals Service for help in apprehending him.

“It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court. It is my sincere hope that the victim’s family will find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect will face justice,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane.

Serrano-Delgado faces the following charges: second-degree murder, robbery, and hindering apprehension or prosecution, court documents show.