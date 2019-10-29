× VotesPA.com Provides Comprehensive Voting Information for Nov. 5 Election

Harrisburg, PA – In preparation for the upcoming municipal election, Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar suggests Pennsylvanians visit votesPA.com , where they can confirm their registration status, verify their voting district, locate their polling place and find much more information.

“VotesPA is an invaluable resource for voters as they head to the polls on November 5,” Secretary Boockvar said. “We encourage all Pennsylvania voters to be fully informed about their rights and what to expect at the polling place.”

At votesPA.com, citizens can:

Additionally, votesPA.com includes links to Voter Guide FAQ About Voting in Pennsylvania, the Top 5 Things Every Voter Should Know About Pennsylvania Elections and other useful information. These publications are available to download and print in English or Spanish.

On Tuesday, November 5, the polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM for registered voters to elect judicial, school board and county and local government officials. A proposed constitutional amendment on victims’ rights, known as Marsy’s Law, also will be on the ballot.

Voters have the right to cast a provisional ballot at the polling place if they believe they are registered at the precinct but are not listed in the poll book or supplemental poll book. County officials will review provisional ballots within seven days after the election to determine whether the voter was eligible.

Voters appearing at a polling place for the first time must show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID. There is no identification requirement for voters returning to a polling place where they have voted before.

Voters are entitled to assistance at the voting booth if they are unable to enter the booth or use the balloting system. They can choose who will provide the assistance, except for their employer, an agent of their employer, an officer or agent of their union or the Judge of Elections.

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Source: PA Dept of State press release