York County Fire Depts announce merger

YORK COUNTY, PA – Three fire departments in York County are merging. Leo Independent Fire Engine Co. No. 1 in Red Lion, Laurel Fire Co. No. 1 of Windsor, and Union Volunteer Fire Company of Felton will pool their resources to become Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, Inc.

The departments released a statement today.

The fire departments of Leo Independent Fire Engine Co. No. 1, Laurel Fire Co. No. 1, and Union Volunteer Fire Company would like to make a statement in regard to the merger between these three departments.

The following are some points that the merger board would like to share with the communities they serve. This board is made up of nine members from the three merging departments.

-The aforementioned departments are creating one fire department.

Our top goals for merging are:

Provide high quality emergency services o Spend less time fundraising o

Prevent burnout of the volunteers o Increase recruitment of members

The merger talks have been ongoing for more than 18 months.

With the successful merger of these departments, there are no plans to change or close any of their fire stations.

The service that is provided today should not change if the merger is successful.

The new department will have the name of Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, Inc.

The mission statement: The mission of the Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, Inc., Working as ONE with the highest level of training and professionalism, is to preserve life, property, and the environment by providing protection and safety to the community. The final vote for the merger of the departments is planned at each of the departments’ business meetings in November.

A statement will follow with more information sometime after the votes on Nov. 11.