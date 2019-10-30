Dry and mild Wednesday with plenty of clouds during the day, then showers arrive after dark

DRY WITH CLOUDS WEDNESDAY, EVENING SHOWERS: Showers make a comeback to the forecast on Wednesday, but the daytime hours are dry. Clouds remain in place this morning, and they stay put throughout the day. There are some areas of haze and fog to start too. Morning lows are in the middle 50s. The next cold front slowly approaches, keeping those clouds in place, but the day is dry. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s again with light winds. It’s a bit humid too. Showers start to arrive after dark, and they fill in from southwest to northeast through the evening and the overnight period. Winds pick up too. Overnight lows are much milder, and they fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It also turns quite muggy.

COOL DOWN COMING: Rain continues into Thursday as the cold front slow crosses the state. Expect a damp, dreary and breezy start to Thursday, with more waves of rain likely throughout the day. Temperatures are still on the mild side, but high temperatures likely peak later during the evening. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 60s, but upper 60s to near 70 degree temperatures are likely during the evening. Showers continue Thursday night into early Friday morning, with some rumbles of thunder possible too. The rain could be heavy at times, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible, with more possible in some spots. A lot of the rain could fall in a short amount of time during the evening and overnight on Thursday, so some areas of flooding are possibility in some locations. Skies dry by daybreak. Temperatures drop too through the night as the front clears out. Temperatures likely begin in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Thursday evening to near midnight and drop into the 40s through the overnight period and into the morning. Friday brings plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, and it’s quite gusty. Afternoon highs only reach the 50s.

CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The chilly air settles in for the weekend! Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but it’s cool. Expect highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Don’t forget to “fall back” before bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday at 2 A.M., so the clocks need to go back one hour before bed. It’s chilly, breezy, and partly sunny for Sunday. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s. Monday continues the cool feel. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. There could be some freeze concerns for Sunday and Monday morning, with temperatures near, if not below, the freezing mark in many areas. Tuesday is Tuesday is partly cloudy, and temperatures start to moderate. Expect highs in the lower to middle 50s.

-Andrea Michaels