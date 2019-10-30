Halloween Tips from PennDot & PA State Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Fritzi Schreffler from PennDot, Kelly Smith and Megan Frazer from PA State Police about Halloween Tips for the kidos when they hit the streets.

Kids are unpredictable and excited to run from house to house, looking for their favorite candy. As a motorist, you need to be aware, especially between the hours of 6-8 PM, that kids may not always use crosswalks or proper crossing techniques. Be aware, make sure your headlights are on for safety, slow down, and expect the unexpected, especially if you are driving through a neighborhood or along a street where kids are Trick or Treating. We want this to be a safe and fun night for everyone involved!

•Consider adding reflective tape to costumes or wearing bright colors to be easily seen by motorists in low-light conditions.

•A void wearing masks that obstruct peripheral vision, or remove the mask when attempting to cross at a designated crossing area.

•Be sure to cross the road only at designated crossing areas and remember to look left-right-left before proceeding.

•Pay attention when walking! Never look at cell phones, do not walk with earbuds or headphones on, and always be aware of your surroundings.

•Parents should always accompany young children and make sure to hold hands when crossing the street.

•Parents should also impress upon their children not to be out too late after dark and to never talk to strangers or approach someone they do not know.

•Parents and/or children are encouraged to carry a flashlight to light their way and to be easier seen by motorists.