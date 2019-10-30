× James Saylor, convicted in shooting death of Chad Merrill outside Hellam Township bar in 2018, receives life sentence

YORK COUNTY — A Windsor man convicted of killing a man outside the Red Rose Restaurant & Lounge in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

James Michael Saylor, 25, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, Harassment, Ethnic Intimidation, and two other charges last September. After less than an hour of deliberation, a York County jury found him guilty of shooting and killing Chad Merrill outside the Hellam Township eatery.

Hellam Police said Saylor was kicked out of the bar around 1 a.m. on July 21, 2018, after he called Merrill’s friend, Jerrell Douglas, a racial slur during an argument.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed Saylor being kicked out of the bar, walking toward his pick-up truck and then shooting one round at the building.

It also showed Merrill walking outside in the direction of Saylor’s truck, and then falling to the ground.

Merrill was shot in the chest and taken to York Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.