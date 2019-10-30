Man gets life in prison for July 2018 shooting death of Elijah Shuler

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old man will serve life in prison for the July 2018 shooting death of Elijah Shuler, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Pough was sentenced Wednesday, a month after he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Pough shot and killed 22-year-old Shuler on July 4, 2018 in the 900 block of West Locust Street in York. Police said Shuler was shot after he exited a vehicle he had just parked. Pough fired the shot out of an open passenger window of a white Ford Escape.

Pough was arrested in Florida on October 30, 2018.

