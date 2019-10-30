Patrick Maloney has moments where ‘you know it’s going to be all good,’ his mother says

Posted 5:19 PM, October 30, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of Patrick Maloney, the 17-year-old Kennard-Dale student and football player who sustained a serious head injury during the Rams’ game Friday, says her son is making progress.

Passed along by Kennard-Dale Rams Football on Facebook, Maloney’s mother says her son has more mobility in bed and a therapy evaluation is starting.

She adds that he has moments where “you know it’s going to be all good,” but family knows its a process and won’t happen overnight.

On Tuesday, Maloney’s mother said her son was removed from the ventilator and he was awake, talking and following commands. Earlier that morning, a prayer service was held at the high school.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.