× Patrick Maloney has moments where ‘you know it’s going to be all good,’ his mother says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of Patrick Maloney, the 17-year-old Kennard-Dale student and football player who sustained a serious head injury during the Rams’ game Friday, says her son is making progress.

Passed along by Kennard-Dale Rams Football on Facebook, Maloney’s mother says her son has more mobility in bed and a therapy evaluation is starting.

She adds that he has moments where “you know it’s going to be all good,” but family knows its a process and won’t happen overnight.

On Tuesday, Maloney’s mother said her son was removed from the ventilator and he was awake, talking and following commands. Earlier that morning, a prayer service was held at the high school.