Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store coming to The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 4: The Polo Ralph Lauren logo is seen on a mannequin in a store window at the Polo Ralph Lauren store November 4, 2004 in downtown Chicago, Illinois. Polo Ralph Lauren Corp's latest quarter profit rose 49 percent. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store is coming to the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg.

The move was announced in a press release.

Linda Wellborn, Marketing Director of the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Polo Ralph Lauren to The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg. With additional stores such as Coach, Michael Kors and Brooks Brothers, The Outlet Shoppes’ premium shopping options make it a destination for fashion for the entire south central Pennsylvania area.”

