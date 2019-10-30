× Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store coming to The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store is coming to the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg.

The move was announced in a press release.

Linda Wellborn, Marketing Director of the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Polo Ralph Lauren to The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg. With additional stores such as Coach, Michael Kors and Brooks Brothers, The Outlet Shoppes’ premium shopping options make it a destination for fashion for the entire south central Pennsylvania area.”

For more information and details as they develop at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, you can visit their website here.