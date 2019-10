Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Winter is coming.

That means that if there is any time to fix your roof, its probably now!

Of course, there are other tasks you need to complete to keep your home safe for the winter.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Jordan Herr, Project Manager at The Exterior Company, stopped by the set to offer more on home inspection and repairs.

For more information on The Exterior Company, you can visit their website here.