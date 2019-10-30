× Teen in custody; man wanted after shooting incident in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A teen is in custody and a man is wanted after a shooting incident earlier this month.

Alexis Colon-Rodriguez, 18, is wanted on burglary, corruption of minors, and aggravated assault, among other related charges.

Jaquan Marentez, 15, is facing charges as an adult, including burglary and reckless endangerment for his role in the incident.

On October 1 around 11:25 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Broad Street in Lancaster for a report of a burglary that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim who said he had been sleeping but woke up when he heard someone in has backyard.

The victim told police he looked out the window and saw two unknown people near a window.

When the victim yelled, he said the suspects jumped a fence, ran to the front of the victim;s home, and attempted to hide behind a parked vehicle.

The victim said he exited his home and began to chase the suspects when he realized that one of them had pointed a gun over their shoulder and fired a shot at him.

Then, the victim said he sought cover and stopped chasing the suspects.

Police were able to locate a shell casing on East Marion Street.

Throughout October, police conducted an investigation and identified both Marentez and Colon-Rodriguez as suspects.

Marentez was taken into custody on October 23 and committed to Lancaster County Prison with no bail authorized.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Colon-Rodriguez, and he remains wanted.

Anyone with information on this incident or the current location of Colon-Rodriguez is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.