Vocal online President Trump supporters Diamond and Silk to headline campaign event in Lancaster County tonight

LANCASTER COUNTY — Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — more famously known as the vocal online President Trump supporters Diamond and Silk — will visit Lancaster County Wednesday night at a Trump campaign event in Manheim.

The Donald J. Trump for President Inc. event, dubbed a “Halloween Witch Hunt Party,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Diamond and Silk will be joined by special guest Mercedes Schlapp, Trump’s director of strategic communications, and her husband, Matt, a lobbyist, chairman of the American Conservative Union, frequent Fox News political contributor and former deputy assistant and political director for President George W. Bush.

Diamond and Silk describe themselves as former Democrats who switched their party affiliations to Republican in 2015 in order to support Trump.

The popular online vloggers’ YouTube channel has 259,000 subscribers.