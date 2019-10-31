× 25 PA Lottery players win a chance to become first Powerball® Millionaire of the Year on New Year’s Eve in New York

PENNSYLVANIA– The Pennsylvania Lottery is congratulating the 25 winners of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest Second-Chance Drawing and iLottery Prize Draw, which provide the opportunity for these lucky players to experience a VIP trip to New York City this New Year’s Eve and a chance to win $1 million.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates these 25 lucky players who will be part of an exclusive party in Times Square, where the special drawing to be the first Powerball millionaire of the year will occur,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We wish all of our players luck and, as with all Lottery games, we encourage players to play responsibly and always within their means.”

For the Second-Chance drawing, 20 winners were selected from among players who entered qualifying PA Lottery tickets purchased between August 13 and September 26, 2019.

“I was totally shocked!” said Second-Chance drawing winner Jane S. of Blair County. “Watching it on TV, you think you would like to experience that one time so just the whole thing, watching the ball drop. It’s exciting to have a chance at being the first millionaire of the year.”

“I told my wife first that I had won. She was just ecstatic! It was a dream trip that we have thought about over the years,” said Second-Chance drawing winner Thomas S. of Crawford County.

Another Second-Chance drawing winner, Kimberly J. of Fulton County, said, “I was stunned! I had gotten a phone message the day before. I thought no way! What I look forward to most is seeing New York City during the holidays.”

For the iLottery Prize draw, five winners were selected for the VIP trip to New York City from players who made online deposits between September 3 and 26.

“I was so excited!” said iLottery Prize Draw winner Tracy of Delaware County. “I cannot wait to go to New York and have a great time! I am so happy I won.” Tracy added that she also likes to play PA Lottery Scratch-Offs and said she previously won $1,000, three times on those games.

PA iLottery Prize Draw winner Nicole of Allegheny County said she is also excited about winning the VIP trip and a chance to win $1 million. “We joked about it prior to winning saying, ‘Could you imagine if I won this?’” Nicole said. “When the PA Lottery called me, it just kept getting better and better, because I didn’t realize there was a chance to win $1 million!”

Another iLottery Prize Draw winner, James of Blair County, said it took a few days for the news to sink in. “First I couldn’t believe it, but then I was very excited and I called my wife and parents, and I couldn’t believe it was for real,” James said. “If you don’t play, you don’t win!”

The Second-Chance drawing winners, listed at palottery.com, are (Name, County):

Jane S., Blair

John B., Armstrong

James Z., Lancaster

Thomas S., Crawford

Eduardo R., Berks

Ronald U., Lackawanna

Paulino G., Lehigh

Kristina D., Bucks

Lynn M., Snyder

Timothy G., Clearfield

Fred O., Delaware

Kimberly J., Fulton

Barbara R., Delaware

James W., Lackawanna

Robert S., Schuylkill

Fred P., Cumberland

Robert G., Blair

Bryon S., Clearfield

Jean G., Northampton

Susan L., Butler

The PA iLottery Prize Draw winners, listed on pailottery.com, are (Name, County):

Tracy, Delaware

Nicole, Allegheny

Osvaldo, Lancaster

Nicole, Blair

James, Blair

All winners have been notified.

The First Powerball® Millionaire of the Year drawing will occur on January 1, 2020, just after midnight, during ABC’s live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The First Powerball® Millionaire of the YearSM promotions are occurring in 25 participating lottery jurisdictions. Entry dates and requirements vary by participating lottery. More than 300 winners from those jurisdictions will head to New York City in late December to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime trip experience, including a theater performance and a holiday cruise on the Hudson River with dinner and entertainment. The experience also includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala, featuring live entertainment and prime location for the Times Square ball drop. One lucky trip winner will be randomly drawn to win $1 million and become the First Powerball® Millionaire of the Year.

