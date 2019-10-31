× Capital Region Water to temporarily operate backup water supply, says customer impact will be minimal

HARRISBURG — Capital Region Water will begin temporarily pumping and treating water from its backup water source, the Susquehanna River, on Monday, the company said in a press release.

The short-term run will last approximately 14 days.

This short-term run is an industry best practice to ensure reliability during a potential emergency, the company said.

“Capital Region Water’s top priority is protecting public health by providing safe, reliable drinking water,” Capital Region Water CEO Charlotte Katzenmoyer. “All state and federal drinking water standards will be met during this temporary exercise since the treatment process remains the same regardless of the source water.

“Customers with a sensitive palate may notice a slightly different taste, but there will be no changes to the appearance of the water or water pressure.”

Capital Region Water’s water supply system is fully redundant, and Capital Region Water’s water treatment plant can treat water from either the DeHart Reservoir or Susquehanna River during typical conditions or during emergencies, the company said.

The water treatment plant, called the Robert E. Young Water Services Center, was constructed in 1994 and currently treats about 7 million gallons of drinking water per day for customers in the City of Harrisburg and parts of Penbrook Borough, and Lower Paxton, Susquehanna, and Swatara Townships.

By November 17, 2019, all water treated and distributed will be from Captial Region Water’s primary source, the DeHart Reservoir.