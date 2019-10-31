× FRENZY FIVE: Here are five games to watch in Friday night’s District 3 playoff openers

The District 3 playoffs begin Friday night in Central Pennsylvania, and the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy will be there.

This week, we’ll be broadcasting the Frenzy LIVE from Lampeter-Strasburg High School, where the Pioneers take on former Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 rival Eastern Lebanon County in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

That game gets top billing here, but there are plenty of other intriguing matchups on the way this week. So, in addition to our Frenzy Five, we’re offering previews of EVERY game on the docket this week!

Read on:

Class 6A Playoff Preview

Class 5A Playoff Preview

Class 4A Playoff Preview

Previews for Class 3A, 2A, and A

FOX43 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Elco (7-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (7-3)

It’s a clash between two former Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 neighbors, and a rematch of last year’s Class 4A playoff opener, a 37-0 victory for the host Pioneers. Read a full preview of the game here.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Cumberland Valley (5-5) at Manheim Township (10-0)

One of the district’s most historically successful programs takes on a team just two seasons removed from its last title in this Class 6A playoff opener. Our full preview is here.

Mechanicsburg (6-4) at Warwick (8-2)

The host Warriors picked up the first district playoff victory in program history last year, and now are looking for more as they take on the Wildcats in the Class 5A opener. Read the full preview here.

Bermudian Springs (6-4) at Lancaster Catholic (9-1)

The Crusaders are the likely favorites in this Class 3A quarterfinal clash, but that was also the case last year — and Bermudian Springs sprung a 20-10 upset victory on its way to a title-game run. Our preview is here.

Delone Catholic (7-3) at Steelton-Highspire (8-2)

Steel-High held off Delone 35-28 back in Week 3, but the Squires haven’t lost since, and now they’re looking for revenge in the Class 2A semifinals. Read more about it here.