Halloween 2019: The ultimate guide

Looking for your one-stop shop for everything Halloween? Well, buckle up because you’ve hit the mother lode.

From costumes and candy to controversy; here’s all you could ever want to know this Halloween.

Costumes

Should you really wear that costume? Before you do anything, check in with our handy interactive costume guide.

Or you can just forgo making that decision and put a turkey on your head like Monica from “Friends.”

Candy always makes sense, but why DO we dress up in costumes on Halloween?

No matter how hard you try to top all the other costumes, this little boy with cerebral palsy has everybody beat. The tiny toddler’s “Up” costume brilliantly incorporates his medical equipment in one of the most adorable outfits of the season.

On that note, if you think your baby has the sweetest costume of them all … they don’t. These NICU babies dressed up for Halloween are the epitome of cute. Just try to look at an infant dressed like a mouse without it warming your cold heart.

Still, we can’t help but appreciate this boy’s wheelchair-friendly costumes.

Candy

Not quite sure of the proper etiquette for trick-or-treating? We’ve got you covered on that, too.

Those looking for a crowd-pleasing candy to pass out on Halloween should pick up a hefty bag of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. A new poll revealed that they’re America’s favorite candy.

Trick-or-treaters aren’t the only ones prepping for Halloween. This candy company has been gearing up for months for their biggest sales season.

But what about those rumors of razor-filled apples and poisoned candy? Wait a second. It might just be a bunch of rumors.

While sabotaged candies may not be something to worry about, there are certainly many other hazards to watch out for. After all, Halloween can be a deadly day for some kids and a risky one for adults.

We’ll get into the controversy of Halloween a bit later, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention an argument for the ages. Is candy corn good? Or does it taste like a dusty clump of sugar your grandmother just pulled out of her pocket? There are a few commentators at CNN who have gone head-to-head in the great candy corn debate.

Entertainment

You may have been binging on spooky movies all month, but just in case you need a few more, here are some scary good movie recommendations.

Not into being scared senseless? There’s always “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown!”

Controversy

Some people think Halloween should be moved to the last Saturday of October, going so far as to start a petition. Some towns considered it this year because of weather.