Pavement restoration work will restrict lanes on Route 230 in Harrisburg this weekend

HARRISBURG — A pavement restoration project this weekend will restrict lanes on Route 230 (North Cameron Street) in Harrisburg, according to PennDOT.

The Capitol Region Water Authority’s contractor is scheduled to remove steel plates and perform concrete restoration work at approximately 25 locations on Route 230 from Calder Street to Market Street in the city, PennDOT says.

The work is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, November 1 and be completed by 6 a.m. Monday, November 4.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route, PennDOT adds.