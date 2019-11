PITTSBURGH — Trick or treat? How about both.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday, Pittsburgh Panthers head football coach Pat Narduzzi showed how he pulled a trick on his players and then got the treat of watching them react to it.

Narduzzi dressed up Karlo Zovko, the assistant director of player personnel, in a full football uniform, who then replaced a mannequin that’s displayed at the Rooney Sports Complex, the team’s practice and training facility.

Take a look!