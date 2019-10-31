× Police investigating armed robbery in West York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery in West York.

Police say the armed robbery was reported around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Market Street and Sumner Street.

It was reported that two African American males approached the victim, displayed a handgun and took the victim’s personal belongings and cell phone, according to police.

The males are described as thin in stature and in their early 20’s. One male was wearing a black jacket and red hoodie while the other was in a grey hoodie.

Following the robbery, police say they fled along West Market Street.

Anyone with information should contact West York Police.