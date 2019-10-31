× Reports: Penn State investigating another sexual abuse allegation against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State University is investigating a new sexual abuse allegation against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, according to onwardstate and WPSU.

The alleged assault occurred in the Lasch Football Building on campus, sometime between June 1, 2000 and Sept. 30, 2010, according to a police report cited by both media outlets.

The alleged victim was a visitor who knew the person they say sexually assaulted them, according to the police report, which listed the alleged offenses as attempted rape and non-forcible statutory rape.

A university spokesman told WSPU the “incident report is the result of the university’s internal and external reporting procedures upon receipt of a new allegation of abuse by Jerry Sandusky.”

The Lasch Building is an athletic training facility that was the location of some of the other charges against Sandusky, who was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of sexual abuse of boys.

Sandusky has filed an appeal to his conviction in federal court.

No further details are available at this time. The university declined further comment.