South central Pennsylvania is getting hit hard with flooding.

Roadways are closed and vehicles are getting stuck in flood waters.

Officials say the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 at Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road) are closed because of flooding.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of the following counties that are in our area: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and York. You can find the latest here.