Severe storms possible this evening, windy and much cooler heading into the weekend

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: Overcast skies and breezy conditions remain the norm throughout Thursday afternoon and evening. For any trick-or-treaters this Halloween evening, it’s not looking good. Winds will gust between 25-35MPH out of the south, bringing in some warm air ahead of thunderstorms late in the afternoon and throughout the evening. There is a risk these storms could be severe. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 3 for the entire area. Our main concern is gusty winds up to 60MPH and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

There is a very low threat for a brief, isolated, spin-up tornado – but by no means is that a primary concern. After a few spotty showers in the early afternoon, the main line begins to push into our western counties by the evening rush home.

The line moves west-to-east, affecting the Harrisburg and York areas around 7PM, if not a little before. The storms continue to push through with the bulk of the activity wrapping up in our eastern counties by 11PM. Temperatures rapidly decline overnight as a gusty west-northwesterly wind replaces the rain. Morning lows in the low-to-mid 40s will be the norm with winds easily gusting up to 30MPH. Additional rainfall totals of 1-2″ will be the norm on top of the rain that fell yesterday.

DRYING OUT FRIDAY: As we progress throughout Friday, the winds slowly calm down by late afternoon and early evening. However, even with a bit of sunshine, we stay much cooler with highs only in the low-to-mid 50s. A few lake effect snow showers will be possible northwest of our area, but we remain unaffected. Temperatures drop into the 30s heading into Saturday morning with a chilly start to the weekend.

MUCH COOLER WEEKEND: Temperatures don’t leave the low-to-mid 50s again Saturday afternoon with partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Don’t forget to set those clocks back an hour Sunday morning! Temperatures Sunday afternoon struggle to reach the upper-40s as breezy conditions return with a dry system passing overhead. Morning lows near freezing start off Sunday and also for Monday morning as we head into next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann