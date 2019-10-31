× Ski Roundtop set to host two winter job fairs for indoor & outdoor job opportunities

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Ski Roundtop is set to host two winter job fairs.

The first will be held on Thursday, November 7 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the second will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Both events will be held at the Main Lodge.

The winter seasonal fairs will help fill indoor & outdoor job opportunities at Ski Roundtop for the upcoming months.

Applicants will have the chance to apply and possibly receive an on-the-spot interview during the fairs.

To fill out an online application, you can visit the Ski Roundtop website here.