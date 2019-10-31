Ski Roundtop set to host two winter job fairs for indoor & outdoor job opportunities

Posted 8:28 AM, October 31, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Ski Roundtop is set to host two winter job fairs.

The first will be held on Thursday, November 7 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the second will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Both events will be held at the Main Lodge.

The winter seasonal fairs will help fill indoor & outdoor job opportunities at Ski Roundtop for the upcoming months.

Applicants will have the chance to apply and possibly receive an on-the-spot interview during the fairs.

To fill out an online application, you can visit the Ski Roundtop website here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.