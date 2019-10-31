South central PA hit hard with flooding Thursday night

Posted 9:34 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25PM, October 31, 2019

South central Pennsylvania got hit hard with flooding Thursday night.

Roadways, including a portion of Interstate 83 North, were closed and a number of vehicles got stuck in flood waters.

The northbound lanes of I-83 at Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road) in Dauphin County were closed due to flooding. It reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Flood advisories turned into flash flood warnings throughout the night, affecting the following counties in our area: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.