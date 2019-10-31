South central PA hit hard with flooding Thursday night

South central Pennsylvania got hit hard with flooding Thursday night.
Roadways, including a portion of Interstate 83 North, were closed and a number of vehicles got stuck in flood waters.
The northbound lanes of I-83 at Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road) in Dauphin County were closed due to flooding. It reopened just before 10:30 p.m.
Flood advisories turned into flash flood warnings throughout the night, affecting the following counties in our area: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.