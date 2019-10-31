South central PA hit hard with flooding Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South central Pennsylvania got hit hard with flooding Thursday night.

Roadways, including a portion of Interstate 83 North, were closed and a number of vehicles got stuck in flood waters.

The northbound lanes of I-83 at Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road) in Dauphin County were closed due to flooding. It reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

Flood advisories turned into flash flood warnings throughout the night, affecting the following counties in our area: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.

This is what I-83 NB at Union Deposit Rd. in Dauphin County looks like. It has been closed due to flooding. I just spoke w/ PennDOT officials & they tell me they’re hoping to re-open one of the lanes once the last vehicle stuck is cleared. The water is starting to recede. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/SxOkFQ4fgm — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) November 1, 2019