× State to begin accepting applications for LIHEAP on Friday

HARRISBURG — The state will begin accepting applications for its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program on Friday.

LIHEAP is a federal program that helps low-income homeowners and renters pay home heating bills. Last year, the program paid out nearly $91 million in benefits to more than 328,000 households, according to its website.

Paper applications are available at local county assistance offices, or you can apply online.