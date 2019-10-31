Suspect caught on apartment camera during overnight burglary in Fairview Township; police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an overnight burglary.

On October 30 around 1:00 a.m., police say an apartment in the 100 block of Ross Avenue in New Cumberland was burglarized while the occupants were home.

Authorities say that it appears the suspect entered through a door that may have been accidentally unlocked.

The suspect stole a purse and attempted to steal some electronic equipment, according to authorities.

The suspect was captured on a camera system located within the apartment.

If anyone has information on this case, you’re asked to contact Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267.