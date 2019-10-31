× Two people charged with stealing more than $8,300 worth of items from Capital City Mall store, along with one accomplice

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police have charged a woman and man accused of working with another accomplice to steal more than $8,300 worth of goods from American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria’s Secret stores at the Capital City Mall earlier this year.

Kathleen Velez, 29, and Camilo Valencia, 21, are both charged with retail theft, along with their alleged accomplice Andrea Pacheco-Vega, according to Lower Allen Township Police, who began investigating on August 21.

According to police, Velez entered the American Eagle Outfitter on August 21, removed numerous pairs of jeans from racks, and later concealed them in shopping bags. She was assisted by Valencia, who police say can be seen on video entering the store after the items were staged by Velez.

Valencia is then seen walking back to a silver in color Chrysler Town and County mini van bearing a Virginia registration., according to police.

On September 21, police say, Valencia, Velez and Pacheco-Vega worked together to steal numerous items of clothing from Victoria’s Secret and American Eagle Outfitters. Pacheco-Vega and Velez can be seen entering the stores on surveillance video, according to police. Valencia allegedly waited in the mall while his accomplices were inside the store removing clothing from shelves. Valencia then allegedly entered the stores, concealed the items in bags he brought along with him, and left without paying in the same vehicle as in the earlier alleged theft.

On October 4, police say, Capital City Mall Security saw Pacheco-Vega in the mall while watching video surveillance. He was taken into custody for the previous retail thefts.

While viewing video surveillance from this date, Valencia and Velez can be seen concealing items from Victoria’s Secret in shopping bags and leaving the store without paying for them. The total loss for both stores is approximately $8,345, according to police.

On October 18, Valencia was interviewed by the Port Chester Police Department in New York, where he was taken into custody after being arrested for retail theft at a Home Depot in their jurisdiction. During the interview, police say, Valencia admitted to the thefts at the Capital City Mall and identified Velez as his accomplice.

A warrant has been issued for Velez’s arrest.