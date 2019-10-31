Warm, muggy, gusty and stormy Halloween forecast ahead, especially during the evening

STORMY HALLOWEEN AHEAD: Rain continues into Thursday as the next cold front slow crosses the state. Expect a damp, dreary and breezy start to Thursday, with more waves of rain likely and drizzly spots throughout the day at times. The breezes pick up too, and they become quite gusty by the evening. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. A line of gusty showers likely develops during the evening, and it moves across Central PA from about 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. The rain could be heavy at times, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. With so much rain possible in a short amount of time, some areas of flooding are possibility in some locations. Winds in general are gusty, with peaking anywhere from 35 to 45 miles per hour, but some severe thunderstorm strength wind gusts even higher than that are possible too. There’s a small chance for a weak, but brief, tornado spin up. Temperatures plummet through the evening and after midnight as the front clears out. They drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s, and through the rest of the night drop a little lower by daybreak. It stays quite gusty too through the night. Friday brings morning clouds that lead to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Winds are gusty to start during the morning, but they lighten a bit during the afternoon, though they are still breezy. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The chilly air settles in for the weekend! Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but it’s cool. Expect highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Don’t forget to “fall back” before bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday at 2 A.M., so the clocks need to go back one hour before bed. It’s chilly, breezy, and partly sunny for Sunday. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday continues the cool feel. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. There could be some freeze concerns again for Monday morning, with temperatures near, if not below, the freezing mark in many areas. Tuesday is Tuesday is partly sunny, and temperatures start to moderate. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50s. There’s a small chance for a couple showers. Wednesday is partly sunny with lower afternoon high temperatures. Those numbers are in the lower to middle 50s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Halloween!

-Andrea Michaels