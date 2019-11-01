× 2019 Hess Toy Truck is a pair of high-tech tow trucks

NEW YORK — The 2019 Hess collectible toy truck is available for purchase, Hess Toy Truck announced Friday.

This year’s version, a Hess Tow Truck Rescue Team, is $35.99 and is available exclusively at HessToyTruck.com. Shipping and a set of Energizer® batteries are included in the purchase price.

The pair of tow trucks includes a flatbed carrier that transforms into a heavy-duty tow truck, and a separate speedy rescue towing teammate, Hess said in a press release.

The big truck comes equipped with both an expanding double-hooked tow arm and a slide-out ground level wheel lift.

The smaller rescue tow is powered by a rev-up, friction motor and is equipped with a three-tier telescoping tow arm.

Together the towing duo features three unique ways to tow, four realistic sound effects, and over 65 LED lights that work in flashing or steady mode.

Hess also has made available for free download the 4th edition of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum guide. Designed by Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Educational Outreach, the guide provides seven lessons featuring the 2019 Hess Tow Truck Rescue Team as a learning tool to teach core STEM concepts.

The Hess Toy Truck remains among the bestselling toys annually, and a highly sought-after collectible and treasured holiday tradition that has been shared among families for 55 years.