8 celebrity costumes that won Halloween 2019

Though some people are content wearing an old bed sheet for a Halloween costume, some people take the spooky holiday a step further.

Like these celebrities — all of whom went above and beyond this year.

Take a look for yourself.

Heidi Klum

Model Heidi Klum always goes all out. Remember her Jessica Rabbit? Iconic.

This year, she’s clearly stepping it up in terms of spookiness. Her prosthetic costume has taken over 8 hours to apply, and she’s graciously keeping fans updated on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Marilyn Monroe costume is one for the books. From the long sleeves, the statement diamond jewelry, and even the **look** in her eye — the reality television star nailed this look.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres saw “Hustlers,” and clearly she was inspired.

Her costume, which she calls “Cardi E,” was inspired by Cardi B’s character in the movie. And though her twerking skills don’t quite match the rapper’s, Cardi B does a great job of teaching her some moves.

Neil Patrick Harris

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris always go all out, and this year they were nothing short of innovative.

The family is basically a walking portrait art museum — with Harris as a self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh, Burtka as Salvador Dali, and their kids as self portraits of Frida Kahlo and Andy Warhol.

Kim Kardashian

2001, is that you?

Kim Kardashian went as Elle Woods from the movie “Legally Blonde.”

And though she didn’t bend and snap, she did film Woods’ video essay for Harvard Law School. That’s dedication.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

There are simply no words.

Singer Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, dressed up as Beyonce and Jay-Z from the “APES**T” music video. And sure, the Mona Lisa isn’t behind them, like in the actual video. But it’s still spot on.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj pulled out all the stops for her Harley Quinn costume, and we’re into it. She’s clearly ready to be cast in a comic book movie.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel donned a shiny, metallic blue jumpsuit and dressed up as husband Justin Timberlake from his *NSYNC days.

She’s even got the frosted tips. Take out the smartphone in her hand, and it could be the ’90s all over again.