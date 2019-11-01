× A second juvenile was taken to the hospital after he was shot in York City, police say

YORK — A juvenile was taken to the hospital Friday after being shot in York City.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South Pine Street around 2:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male juvenile who was shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This is the second shooting police responded to in York City Friday. Around 1 a.m., a juvenile was shot in the leg in the 100 block of East Cottage Place. The victim was taken to the hospital and is also in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways: