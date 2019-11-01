Breezy Friday start, calming and cooling into the weekend

BREEZY FRIDAY: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Mifflin and Juniata County until 10AM Friday morning. However, winds gust to 40MPH across the area for most of the morning. We calm down quickly in the afternoon with winds gusting only to about 15MPH by mid-afternoon. Regardless, afternoon high temperatures struggle to hit 50-degrees. The first week of high school football playoffs will be a little chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s and eventually upper-30s heading into the overnight time frame.

COOLER WEEKEND: A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for Saturday morning for a majority of Central Pennsylvania as morning temperatures drop into the low-30s to start the weekend. By the afternoon, temperatures make it to the low-to-mid 50s with abundant sunshine all day long. A mostly-dry system passes over us heading into Sunday which will kick up breezes once again. Temperatures stay in the upper-40s Sunday afternoon with wind chills becoming a little bit of the factor, into the low-to-mid 40s for feels-like temperatures.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: We start Monday morning off in the upper-20s and low-30s for a chilly start to the first full work week of November. But we recover back into the 50s by the afternoon. Tuesday highs near the 60-degree mark, but evening showers could put a damper on temperatures once more with the 50s becoming the norm for the rest of next week.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long