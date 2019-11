Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Perhaps his most famous quote, Will Rogers said, "I never met a man I didn't like." But still, he has plenty of stories to tell in the 1991 Tony Award-winning musical "Will Rogers Follies."

A set of tales about his life, love and family, the musical also touches on one of the founding elements of musical theatre as we know it - Ziegfield's Follies.

A glimpse into the past full of humor, dancing precision and song, you can visit Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre to see the show now through November 9th. For more information, head to their website.